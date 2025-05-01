Meet the Nutcase Who Wants to Be NYC Mayor

Zohran Mamdani, a leading candidate for New York City mayor, who sometimes acts unhinged in public, wants to use empty subway retail and storefronts as hobo huts for the homeless and the mentally ill.

I guess he figures the subway isn’t dangerous enough. The subway problems now are the homeless, drug addicts, and mentally ill.

The state assemblymember from Queens said his idea could connect people to longer-term care and provide “triage” centers for those undergoing mental health crises in the subways.

“If you just think about New Yorkers who are in a moment of crisis, in a mental health crisis, to just have a place they know they can go to that is in the subway station, where they can get just a moment of relief, a moment of care, a moment of guidance,” Mamdani told Gothamist on a walk through Times Square station. “It could be all the difference.”

Mamdani estimates his plan would cost $10 million and fit into his $1 billion broader public safety proposal, which he said he would fund by pushing the state to vote for tax hikes on the wealthy.

Tax the wealthy who pay 40% or more of the taxes now.

He wants to hire outreach workers in the top 100 busiest subway stations with the highest rates of homelessness, and he said a similar effort inspired the drop-in hubs in Philadelphia, which have been operating for over a decade. And another mayoral primary candidate, Democratic state Sen. Jessica Ramos of Queens, has also proposed using vacant subway retail space to provide homeless services.

This is so third world.

For those who don’t know what the subways are like, the platforms have various retail spaces that some business lease, like this one. Others have little shops in the entrance. Mamdani thinks it would be good for a line of homeless to mill around and access social workers here pic.twitter.com/conyXz94R3 — constans (@constans) April 30, 2025

He’s a communist who wants government to own supermarkets, lying about grocers price gouging.

Zohran Mamdani: As mayor, I will lower prices by making stores owned by the government pic.twitter.com/JAiBcggiiU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 19, 2025

He loves open borders also.

Tom Homan is a legend, made the left liberals scream and shout at the NY Capitol. By the way, is that Zohran Mamdani? pic.twitter.com/kMLsFThUXl — Right is right (@AWd745) March 13, 2025

