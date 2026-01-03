NYC Is Conquered, Watch the Video from 1989 Stating Their Objective

The Islamists are trying to rewrite history by lighting up buildings to honor American Muslim heritage. While I do feel sympathy for normal Muslims, it is superseded by the fact that we are getting too many radicals in this country.
In a 1989 Muslim Brotherhood video, some of their leaders at the time discussed their plan to take over and turn Americans into Muslims:
A must watch🚨:I finally found the video of the Muslim brotherhood meeting held in the US in 1989. Watch 👇and see that every detailed thing they said is actually happening today and it's been 37 years they had this conference.Pls share and wake your sleeping neighbour 🙆🏽♂️.
Stop catering!
As for lighting up buildings for their American Muslim heritage, that is a pathetic attempt at changing their history in the USA. Too many want to take us over and say so plainly. They have united with the communist youth in America, and that is a very bad sign.
Amy Mek of the RAIR Foundation
“New York State is lighting 16 buildings green in recognition of Muslim American Heritage Month. Governor Hochul issued a proclamation. It’s the first time New York has officially done this. HERITAGE?”
- Islamic Terror Attack: World Trade Center Bombing — New York City (1993)
- Islamic Jihad Terror Attacks: September 11 — New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania (2001)
- Islamic Jihad Terror Plot: Shoe Bomber Attack — U.S.-Bound Flight (2001)
- Islamic Terror Attack: Los Angeles International Airport Shooting — California (2002)
- Islamic Jihad Terror Attack: Fort Hood Massacre — Texas (2009)
- Islamic Jihad Terror Plot: NYC Subway Bombing — New York (2009)
- Islamic Terror Attack: Times Square Car Bomb Attempt — New York (2010)
- Islamic Jihad Terror Plot: Portland Christmas Tree Bomb — Oregon (2010)
- Islamic Terror Attack: Boston Marathon Bombing — Massachusetts (2013)
- Islamic Jihad Terror Attack: Chattanooga Military Facility Shooting — Tennessee (2015)
- Islamic Jihad Terror Attack: Garland Muhammad Cartoon Attack — Texas (2015)
- Islamic Terror Attack: San Bernardino Christmas Massacre — California (2015)
- Islamic Jihad Terror Attack: Orlando Pulse Nightclub Massacre — Florida (2016)
- Islamic Jihad Terror Attack: Ohio State University Vehicle & Stabbing Attack — Ohio (2016)
- Islamic Jihad Terror Attack: West Side Highway Truck Massacre — New York City (2017) 16. Islamic Jihad Terror Attack: Naval Air Station Pensacola Shooting — Florida (2019) Sixteen buildings lit green to celebrate “heritage.” Sixteen jihad attacks that took American lives. Message received, Governor Hochul: You’d rather honor the ideology that killed us than the memory of those it murdered. New York has surrendered.
🚨NYC CONQUERED: NO PLANES. NO EXPLOSIONS. JUST SURRENDER
New York State is lighting 16 buildings green in recognition of Muslim American Heritage Month.
Governor Hochul issued a proclamation.
It’s the first time New York has officially done this.
HERITAGE?" – LET'S BE HONEST…
Watch these clips:
2026 Is the Year for Action Against the Red-Green Alliance
