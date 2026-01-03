President Trump Addresses the Nation About the Action in Venezuela

President Trump addressed Americans about the action taken in Venezuela this past evening. This is the return of the Monroe Doctrine.

The President noted the horror that Venezuelan gangs inflicted on innocent women and children. Maduro emptied their prisons and sent them to the United States to steal American lives.

President Maduro sent one of the worst gangs in the world to the US. However, he will never again threaten an American citizen or anyone from Venezuela.

Nicolas Maduro ran the Cartel of the Suns.

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Celia, will be tried in New York and will arrive at Stewart Air Force Base. They were indicted in New York in March 2020 and will be tried in New York or perhaps Florida.

The US will temporarily run the country until a safe and proper transition can take place. He said the US can’t let someone worse take over. The US will also improve Venezuela’s oil infrastructure and make money for Venezuela. Venezuela will be rich once again.

.@POTUS: “The gangs that they sent raped, tortured, and murdered American women and children… they were sent by Maduro to terrorize our people, and now, Maduro will never again be able to threaten an American citizen or anybody from Venezuela.” pic.twitter.com/23AxVuM6bj — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 3, 2026

This is the full video:

President Trump watched it in real time and was amazed at the quality of leadership.