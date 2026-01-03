President Trump Addresses the Nation About the Action in Venezuela

M Dowling
President Trump addressed Americans about the action taken in Venezuela this past evening. This is the return of the Monroe Doctrine.

The President noted the horror that Venezuelan gangs inflicted on innocent women and children. Maduro emptied their prisons and sent them to the United States to steal American lives.

President Maduro sent one of the worst gangs in the world to the US. However, he will never again threaten an American citizen or anyone from Venezuela.

Nicolas Maduro ran the Cartel of the Suns.

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Celia, will be tried in New York and will arrive at Stewart Air Force Base. They were indicted in New York in March 2020 and will be tried in New York or perhaps Florida.

The US will temporarily run the country until a safe and proper transition can take place. He said the US can’t let someone worse take over. The US will also improve Venezuela’s oil infrastructure and make money for Venezuela. Venezuela will be rich once again.

This is the full video:
President Trump watched it in real time and was amazed at the quality of leadership.

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
30 minutes ago

The USA acted in our interests for a change. It was clean. Venezuelans will greatly benefit. Will the MSM show the cheering?

Saltherring
Saltherring
43 minutes ago

Obongo, Bidung and most WA DC Democrats are likely weeping as Trump cuts off one of their sources (drug cartels) of ready cash. I am hoping that next on the block will be the Democrats’ Somalian leeches…that Obongo dumped here.

Taras Bulba
Taras Bulba
3 minutes ago
Reply to  Saltherring

Mexico is next!

