New Yorkers have to pay a tax on deliveries to support the poorly-run MTA

With the Metropolitan Transportation Authority facing a budget crisis, New York City is looking for residents to fund them instead of cutting the fat.

Under a new proposed bill, New York City residents would be required to pay a $3 surcharge on packages they ordered online, except for medicine and food.

What do deliveries have to do with the MTA? The left. will tax anything and everything.

Assemblyman Robert Carroll, who proposed the bill, says the online shopping fee would raise more than $1 billion a year “to fund the operating costs of buses and subways in the city of New York.”

In a joint Daily News op-ed with John Samuelsen, the International President of the Transport Workers Union, Carroll (D-Brooklyn) said the MTA could not rely solely on a federal bailout.

They argued that the surcharge would incentivize New Yorkers to support small local businesses instead of buying from corporations like Amazon or Walmart.

“A delivery surcharge will also undoubtedly encourage consumers, and the Amazons of the world, to more regularly consolidate multiple items into a single package for delivery,” they wrote.

Taxes to support local businesses? That’s pathetic.

The subways are pathetic – dangerous and dirty.