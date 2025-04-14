A new YouGov poll shows President Trump’s approval rating down to 41%. If accurate, some of that is due to the media’s nonstop attacks, much of which center on tariffs.

The Dow futures jumped 400 points over US tariff exemptions. Since then, Trump has said the tariffs still exist but on other goods. He also said he doesn’t have plans to speak with President Xi. That might bring the market down again.

I don’t think anyone should chase polls, but they might give a general barometer of how people feel, so we report them.

YouGov: President Trump Approval Approve: 41%

Disapprove: 54% Independents: 30-61%

——

• Ages 18-29: 30-65 (-35)

• Ages 30-44: 41-52 (-11)

• Ages 45-64: 46-48 (-2)

• Ages 65+: 44-53 (-9)

—

• White: 49-46 (+3)

• Black: 11-84 (-73)

• Hispanic: 35-61 (-26)

—

•… pic.twitter.com/Cc529ikP9s — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 11, 2025

However, another new poll shows Republicans and Democrats tied for the first time regarding who cares about Americans. The mystery is why anyone thinks Democrats care, and what part of their agenda is caring.

A CNN reporter is left speechless after new polling shows that Republicans are tied with Democrats on which party cares more about you. Republicans are the party of lower taxes, border control, and transparency. Democrats are the party of stealing your hard-earned money, giving… pic.twitter.com/IjTIhFUfcV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 11, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email