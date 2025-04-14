New YouGov Poll

M Dowling
A new YouGov poll shows President Trump’s approval rating down to 41%. If accurate, some of that is due to the media’s nonstop attacks, much of which center on tariffs.

The Dow futures jumped 400 points over US tariff exemptions. Since then, Trump has said the tariffs still exist but on other goods. He also said he doesn’t have plans to speak with President Xi. That might bring the market down again.

I don’t think anyone should chase polls, but they might give a general barometer of how people feel, so we report them.

However, another new poll shows Republicans and Democrats tied for the first time regarding who cares about Americans. The mystery is why anyone thinks Democrats care, and what part of their agenda is caring.


