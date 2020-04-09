News! Dems stop help to small business but business can likely open up in May

Steve Mnuchin believes U.S. businesses could reopen in May. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that he thought the United States could reopen the economy during the month of May.

“I do,” Mnuchin told CNBC host Jim Cramer in a phone interview on Thursday morning in response to a direct question about whether the country could be “open for business” in the month of May.

“I think as soon as the president feels comfortable with the medical issues, we are making everything necessary that American companies and American workers can be open for business and that they have the liquidity to operate their business in the interim,” Mnuchin continued.

We currently have 10% of our workforce out of work and many businesses will fail if they don’t get back to work.

SOCIALIST GAME PLAYING

At the same time this financial disaster is going on, [socialist] Democrats like Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Schumer are playing games.

The small business rescue plan needs an immediate infusion of $250 billion but Pelosi insists we incorporate identity politics into it as a measure to decide who gets the money. Senate Majority Leader McConnell tried to ignore her and get unanimous consent in the Senate but Democrats won’t do it.

For example, Democrats want small business owners who need the loans forced into giving $25,000 hazard pay for every employee that many cannot afford to do. They want the hazard pay to include natural disasters like pandemics. It would be backed up by federal taxpayers when the businesses fail.

THE SOCIALIST DEAL

If the package is approved, Schumer insists half of it go to businesses owned by women, minorities, veterans, and families (including illegal aliens). It’s the ideology of identity politics over needs and qualifications.

The Democrats are also demanding $100 billion for food welfare programs [that aid illegal aliens and are governed by leftists]. Their demands more than double what the GOP wants.

The Democrats plan to do this with every dollar, despite having approved the original plan. They are re-writing the script with socialist principles as they raise the debt and allow businesses to fail.

Unless the GOP does what Nancy Pelosi has mandated, she said they will not approve the added funds needed to keep small businesses going.

Small businesses account for at least half of our business economy. They are the little engine that keeps the train going.

There will be “certain considerations” — socialist considerations: