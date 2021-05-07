News flash! This is who is running the USA









We don’t think Barack Obama was joking, or maybe he was half-joking when he said he’d want a third term if he could do it from his basement in his sweats. We think the cabal behind Joe Biden took him up on it, but Obama isn’t doing this alone. The United States has its first puppet government with a figurehead and a cabal of unelected government types running the show. You can figure out who they are and we don’t doubt that people like George Soros have a role.

So far, they appear to be communists and they are doing a horrible job.

Remember this?



