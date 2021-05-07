Here’s where hundreds of thousands of illegals are going









In February, tens of thousands of migrants/illegal aliens poured into the USA. By March, 172,000 poured in with at least another 30,000 escaping capture. In April, the numbers are expected to be about the same with 40,000 plus going unrecorded.

It is what Biden always wanted — a steady stream of non-Americans coming non-stop:

THEY’RE GONE?

The Donna Detention Facility, for one, has emptied out. So where are the illegal aliens?

In February, the administration reimplemented the policy of releasing newly apprehended migrants into U.S. cities in response to coronavirus concerns at detention facilities as well as in response to the rising numbers of apprehended migrants.

It has also been documented that, in the same region as the Donna facility, the administration has avoided detaining migrants and has been releasing them with no assigned court dates after they have entered the country unlawfully.

The facility transfers them to HHS which are tents next door.

Inviting More

Even the supposed transfer of migrants to HHS is troubling and not a bona fide solution to the Biden Border Crisis. At these facilities, an individual within the country can sponsor a migrant who has entered the country illegally even though the sponsor could also be in the country illegally. In some cases, the Biden administration is even paying travel expenses—at U.S. taxpayer costs— for individuals (again, who may be here unlawfully already) to pick up an unaccompanied migrant child at these facilities.

It’s a Potemkin Village like you see in China.

FORMER ACTING CBP COMMISSIONER ON WHERE THEY ARE GOING

Mark Morgan explains in the clip that they are being released — with COVID — throughout the United States. Biden and Schumer say they will give all the millions here amnesty with an expedited path to citizenship.

That’s it. They are going everywhere and the governors have no say in it.

Watch:

