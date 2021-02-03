Newsmax host walks off during interview with My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was on Newsmax to discuss censorship but he immediately dove into election fraud and Dominion Voting Systems. Host Bob Sellers became so frustrated that he walked off the set while the interview was ongoing.

Newsmax is afraid of a lawsuit and has a disclaimer on their website saying they have no evidence Dominion Voting Systems corrupted the vote. Dominion threatened them, OANN, and Lindell with a lawsuit as well. Dominion is suing Rudy Giuliani, Lin Wood, and Sidney Powell.

Lindell was on Newsmax to discuss censorship. He was recently suspended from Twitter for continuing to talk about election fraud and Dominion.

Newsmax host Heather Childers began the interview by asking Lindell why he was permanently suspended. The MyPillow CEO immediately began talking about election fraud and Dominion.

Sellers interrupted, saying that Newsmax has “not been able to verify” the claims.

“We just want to let people know that there’s nothing substantive that we’ve seen, and let me read you something,” Sellers said as Lindell continued to talk.

“While there were some clear evidence of some cases of vote fraud and election irregularities, the election results in every state were certified and Newsmax accepts the results as legal and final. The courts have also supported that view,” Sellers read before telling Lindell that the show just wanted to discuss “canceling culture” with him. “We don’t want to re-litigate the allegations that you’re making, Mike.”

Sellers continued to divert but it didn’t stop Lindell. That caused Sellers to become very irritated.

Lindell then claimed that he will be “revealing all of the evidence on Friday” regarding fraud “with these machines.”

That’s when Sellers, visibly angry, asked his producers if the co-hosts could “get out of here, please.”

Childers tried to calm the situation when Sellers took off. He looked a bit ridiculous.

Childers closed the interview with Lindell and said that “a lot of folks” also “feel that they are being censored.” She thanked Lindell for coming on the show.

Sellers eventually returned.

A number of Trump supporters on Twitter were infuriated at the way the host treated Mr. Lindell. They’re calling for people to abandon Newsmax and watch OANN. Dominion has terrified naysayers into silence.

Newsmax just wants to avoid a billion dollar lawsuit. They’ve been very pro-Trump.

