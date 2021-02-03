Jen Psaki openly mocks Space Force

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is getting some grief on Tuesday after she mocked a branch of the U.S. military during a press conference.

There are calls for her to apologize for her “disgraceful comment.”

Psaki was asked if Joe Biden planned to keep the Space Force.

“Wow. Space Force. It’s the plane of today,” Psaki responded. “It is an interesting question. I am happy to check with our Space Force point of contact. I’m not sure who that is. I will find out and see if we have any update on that.”

She was referencing previous questions about whether Biden would change the colors of Air Force One.

“Wow, Space Force– it’s the plane of today.” — Jen Psaki How condescending can Jen Psaki get? pic.twitter.com/hiadBB7ydz — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 2, 2021

