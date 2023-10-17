Newsom Awards Mexicans In-State Tuition to Community College

Governor Newsom signed a bill permitting Mexican Nationals near the border to pay in-state tuition at community colleges.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law last week that gives some Mexican residents access to in-state tuition rates, Townhall reports.

Low-income Mexican students who live within 45 miles of the state’s border will be allowed to attend some community colleges in southern California for $1,246, compared to the out-of-state rate of $6,603.

According to the Sacramento Bee, approximately 7,000 students cross the California-Mexico border daily. It helps make citizenship irrelevant, and California residents seem fine with it.

It’s a pilot program that will be reconsidered in 2029. Once in, it will never be gone. Meanwhile, Americans living near the California border DO NOT get tuition breaks.

Assemblyman David Alvarez, who authored the proposal, argued the measure is necessary because some students might be U.S. citizens living across the border due to the cost of living in California.

The California bill took note of a decades-old Texas law, allowing students living near its border to also waive nonresident tuition.

Under California law, 150 students at the eight partner community colleges in San Diego and the Imperial Valley will get a “nonresident fee exemption.”

Alvarez noted that “California tends to lead” the nation on many issues. Still, in this area, Texas was ahead of the curve, having graduated more than 70,000 students through the program so far, reports Fox News.

Under the legislation, community college boards must submit a report to lawmakers by 2028 to show attendance rates and student demographics in the program.

Newsom also signed a new law raising the minimum wage for healthcare workers to $25 per hour over the next decade.

The new law is the second minimum wage increase Newsom has signed after he approved legislation to raise the minimum pay for fast food workers to $20 per hour.

