Congress Draws Up Plans for War with Iran

According to The Daily Mail online, the US is drawing up plans to use military force if Iran enters the Israel-Hamas war.

Congress is writing legislation to give the go-ahead if necessary as the Middle East conflict intensifies.

House Foreign Affairs Committee chair, Michael McCaul said his committee is drafting legislation to greenlight US military force in the Middle East.

McCaul did say he hopes he never has to mark this bill up. However, McCall is a warmonger.

The war between Israel and Hamas is an Iranian proxy war. Ironically, the UN sanctions will be lifted tomorrow, and Iran will be free to build up its ballistic missile program as a result. It also gives Iran access to significant sums of money from the sale of missiles and drones. The Biden [Obama] administration will allow the sanctions on the ballistic program to end.

Representative McCaul made a concerning statement to CNN:

“I hope I never have to mark this bill up,” McCaul said. “But we have a situation in the Middle East that’s growing day by day with intensity and if Hezbollah gets involved, Iran has already threatened if Gaza is, you know, if Israel goes, you know, if [Israel Defense Force] goes into Gaza that they’re gonna come out.”

Hezbollah is another proxy of Iran, headquartered in Lebanon. They are terrorists. So far Hezbollah has kept their attacks limited so as to avoid major war.

However, Joe Biden is sending a “selected 2,000 troops” for deployment to the Middle East while we have strike forces there. Out of 11 carrier strike force groups, we have sent two to the Middle East.

Israel can handle this war with Hamas. All we have to do is stand down at this time.

With people like Lindsey Graham, we are heading for World War III.

JUST IN: US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is ready for WW3, says it’s time for the US to start bombing Iran: “It’s time to take the war to the Ayatollah’s backyard.” Do you agree with Lindsey Graham?pic.twitter.com/9RJoiYy6R7 — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) October 9, 2023

