Newsom’s Interview Selling California on the Rain Bombs

By
M Dowling
-
0
10

Gavin Newsom spoke with left-wing Pod Save America on Friday to discuss the catastrophic fires in Los Angeles. Newsom is concerned about heat, atom0spheric rivers, and rain bombs, but they could use some rain bombs right now.

He didn’t bother to mention the failed fire hydrants, empty reservoir, the fire chief’s comments about the mayor failing them, and doesn’t want finger pointing.

Plenty of Hollywood climate change radicals will back Newsom up.  Many won’t. This has to be eye-opening.

Will Californians buy this and fall back on climate change?


