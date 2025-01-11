Newsom’s Interview Selling California on the Rain Bombs

Gavin Newsom spoke with left-wing Pod Save America on Friday to discuss the catastrophic fires in Los Angeles. Newsom is concerned about heat, atom0spheric rivers, and rain bombs, but they could use some rain bombs right now.

He didn’t bother to mention the failed fire hydrants, empty reservoir, the fire chief’s comments about the mayor failing them, and doesn’t want finger pointing.

Plenty of Hollywood climate change radicals will back Newsom up. Many won’t. This has to be eye-opening.

Will Californians buy this and fall back on climate change?

2. “What is the disinformation?” Newsom blasts Trump’s contention as “delusional” that California’s water conservation efforts led to the current condition of the water reservoirs in California pic.twitter.com/XUm40oPxXj — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) January 11, 2025

This was Newsom’s response to “Is there any more the state could have done to prepare for a situation like this?” He lists a bunch of the current goodies and government programs and dodges the question. No mention of empty hydrants. No mention of brush. No mention of arson. — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) January 11, 2025

4. “Let’s stop with the finger pointing. I’m not interested in who’s to blame.” Given that fingers are being pointed at him, I’m not sure why Gavin thinks this is a defense. pic.twitter.com/4JiNk3LzRP — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) January 11, 2025

6. "Should Karen Bass have cancelled her trip to Ghana?" Newsom can't figure out when she left! Maybe he's about to announce another investigation to figure it out I love this clip pic.twitter.com/ZDIxFIx1I2 — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) January 11, 2025

8. Newsom warns of “rain bombs” due to climate change bro what ??? pic.twitter.com/rI2JQ9yUkE — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) January 11, 2025

9. Oh wait! BREAKING: Governor Newsom says President Trump is correct about the failures of water management and environmental rules in California and that they need to be totally changed! pic.twitter.com/uHzU930pXu — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) January 11, 2025

