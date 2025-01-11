Special counsel Jack Smith led the federal cases against Donald Trump on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat and mishandling of classified documents. He has resigned as the Republican president-elect prepares to return to the White House, Politico reported on Saturday.

Smith resigned on Friday from the Department of Justice, according to court documents filed in federal court, Politico said.

It’s about time.

Jack Smith framed a Kosovo president, and he is still in prison. His wife’s parents are communists.

