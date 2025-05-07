Next Port of Call for Illegal Migrants – Libya

The Trump administration may soon start deporting migrants to Libya, two U.S. officials told CBS News Tuesday.

The deportations, expected to be operated by the U.S. military, could start as early as this week, the officials said, requesting anonymity to discuss internal government plans.

Libya is one of several nations the U.S. government has been asking to accept deportations of migrants from third countries, CBS News reported earlier this week.

The country, itself a corridor for desperate migrants hoping to reach Europe by crossing the Mediterranean Sea, is divided into two factions. The western part is overseen by a United Nations-backed government in Tripoli, while a strongman controls the east. Libya is a short boat ride to Italy.

The administration has already persuaded several Latin American countries to accept third-country nationals, sending Asian and African migrants to Costa Rica and Panama, as well as a group of Venezuelan men accused of gang membership to El Salvador, which transferred them to a notorious mega prison.

According to a CBS report, if you can believe them, the Trump administration has also allegedly sought to broker deportation agreements with countries on other continents, including Africa and Europe, such as Angola, Benin, Eswatini, Moldova, and Rwanda.

People from all over the world came into the country. Many are African, and some are European.

