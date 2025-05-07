Only 21 Israeli Hostages Believed to Be Alive

President Trump said Tuesday that three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have died. That leaves only 21 believed to be still living.

“As of today, it’s 21, three have died,” Mr. Trump said of the hostages being held by Hamas. He noted that until recently, it was thought that 24 people were still alive. All the babies were allegedly killed.

“There’s 21, plus a lot of dead bodies,” Mr. Trump said.

About 250 people were taken hostage, and 147 were released, 30 of whom were rescued. About 82 were murdered by Hamas or imprisoned in areas bombed by the IDF. On October 7th, 1200 were tortured and slaughtered.

Israel Plans to Seize Gaza

The president’s comments came as Israel approved plans on Monday to seize the Gaza Strip and to stay in the Palestinian territory for an unspecified amount of time, in what it says is a bid to recover the hostages and try to fulfill its war aims of destroying Hamas. If implemented, the move would vastly expand Israel’s operations there and have already drawn fierce international opposition.

We don’t have accurate numbers of Hamas and Gaza civilians who have died in the war. Hamas controls the number. The reports say 54,000 Gazans or Hamas have been killed.

