Next Time Schumer Holds a Presser re: NYC’s Crime Riddled Streets Will be the First Time

If you feel like you’re getting way too much Chuck Schumer because of Roe v Wade and the Orwellian titled “Inflation Reduction Bill,” we’ve got the perfect solution.

Just live in New York City. Wait! What? Isn’t that Schumer’s “hometown”? Wasn’t it where he grew up? Yes, and yes. But that was before Chucky turned his narcissistic, laser-like focus on becoming Democrat Senate Majority Leader.

It was right around that time, with the “Big Apple” suffering BLM riots and COVID, that Schumer decided that pressing career issues in Washington took priority over the life and death crises engulfing New York City.

Chuck couldn’t let little things like looting, police cruisers being firebombed, and senior facilities registering record deaths, all within walking distance of his Brooklyn office, keep him from his lifelong dream. Around the same time, a few blocks further away, two police officers were shot after another stabbed in the neck during an unprovoked ambush. Still, Schumer remained holed up, hiding under his desk in D.C.

There were no weekly Sunday press conferences, that for years had been a staple of Schumer’s love-fest with a fawning elitist media. There were essentially no pressers at all, and certainly none from his home borough of Brooklyn.

As New York City again faces a devastating crisis, this one of historically spiking crime, the state’s senior senator is too busy raising millions of dollars of dark money in “The Swamp” and passing a destructive tax and spending bill to be bothered tending to his long-suffering constituents “at home.”

You see, right after Chuck Schumer’s insatiable lust for power, New Yorkers come first.

So if you’re sick of Schumer’s droning tone and Ben Franklin glasses, come to NYC while it’s still in the middle of record-setting mayhem. He’ll be nowhere to be found.

