NFL planning a comeback by September with packed stadiums

In a memo sent to all of the NFL’s chief executives and club presidents, the league will allow its teams to reopen their facilities beginning on Tuesday, according to SI’s Albert Breer.

“Clubs may reopen their facilities beginning on May 19 if they are permitted to do so under governing state and local regulations, are in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by (NFL Chief Medical Officer) Dr. (David) Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in the memo. “Clubs unable to meet these criteria on May 19 may reopen their facilities on the earliest date thereafter on which they are able to meet the criteria.”

Only 50% of team staff will be allowed in the building and no more than 75 people.

Though no timeline was provided for when phase two of reopening would commence, Goodell said the other roles would likely be allowed to enter team facilities relatively soon.

“This first phase of reopening is an important step in demonstrating our ability to operate safely and effectively, even in the current environment,” Goodell said. “After we implement this first phase, and as more states and localities enact policies that allow more club facilities to reopen, I expect that additional staff, likely including coaching staff, will be allowed to return to club facilities in a relatively short time.”

PACKED STADIUMS

The really good news is the NFL is planning for packed stadiums in September, maybe August.

“I think there definitely will be a football season this year” “Real question is, will there be fans in the stadium? Right now, today, we’re planning to have fans in the stadium” -Stephen Ross on CNBChttps://t.co/6oe2Wa6c1z — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 26, 2020

“We’re planning for full stadiums,” Troy Vincent told NBC Sports, “until the medical community tells us otherwise. Now, remember when we’re talking. We’re talking about September … August, September. So, there’s a lot that can happen here. So, we’re planning for full stadiums.”

We’ll see you on Thursday Nights 😎 RT if your squad has a game on FOX TNF for 2020! pic.twitter.com/xPlE9gKVdL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 8, 2020

