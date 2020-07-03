NFL will play Black national anthem before the national anthem during every game

The NFL plans to play the “Black national anthem” before America’s National Anthem during every game from the beginning of the season.

That is an abomination. It sets up two Americas and is very divisive. It also rubs our faces in the misery of slavery which we had nothing to do with and which is not the story of America.

Will they stand for the Black Anthem and kneel for the National Anthem?

USA Today reported this will begin with the nationally televised regular-season opener between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs on September 10th.

Both anthems will be televised Sunday afternoon, and on “Sunday Night Football” and “Monday Night Football” contests as well.

This will drive hatred and division, but that is what Democrats want. They will destroy America. We will be united no more. Everything the Marxist Democrats do is to divide us.

THE BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM

Lift Every Voice and Sing

The Black National Anthem (1900)

Words: James Weldon Johnson

Music: John Rosamond Johnson

Lift every voice and sing, till earth and heaven ring,

Ring with the harmonies of liberty;

Let our rejoicing rise, high as the listening skies,

Let it resound loud as the rolling sea.

Sing a song full of faith that the dark past has taught us,

Sing a song full of hope that the present has brought us;

Facing the rising sun of our new day begun,

Let us march on till victory won.

Stony the road we trod, bitter the chastening rod,

Felt in the days when hope unborn had died;

Yet with a steady beat, have not our weary feet,

Come to the place for which our fathers sighed?

We have come over a way that with tears has been watered,

We have come, treading our path through the blood of the slaughtered;

Out from the gloomy past, till now we stand at last

Where the white gleam of our star is cast.

God of our weary years, God of our silent tears,

Thou who has brought us thus far on the way;

Thou who hast by Thy might, led us into the light,

Keep us forever in the path, we pray.

Lest our feet stray from the places, our God, where we met Thee,

Lest our hearts, drunk with the wine of the world, we forget Thee.

Shadowed beneath Thy hand, may we forever stand,

True to our God, true to our native land.