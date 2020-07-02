Antifa destroys 100-year-old iconic Elk statue

The iconic Elk Statue before it was destroyed.

Around two hundred Antifa terrorists and far-left militant protesters gathered at the Portland Justice Center on Wednesday night and torched the 100-year-old elk statue. They did so much damage, it will have to be removed.

It certainly has nothing to do with racism or George Floyd.

No one was arrested and that is the disgrace of the officials in charge. If they do arrest them, they are quickly released. The mayor and his crew are allowing these domestic terrorists to destroy and terrorize Portland.

Why do the people of Portland allow this and keep voting for these incompetent leaders?

Democrats and their militia will destroy the United States. It is what they intend to do and they are positioned to do it.

Watch:

