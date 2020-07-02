Antifa destroys 100-year-old iconic Elk statue

Around two hundred Antifa terrorists and far-left militant protesters gathered at the Portland Justice Center on Wednesday night and torched the 100-year-old elk statue. They did so much damage, it will have to be removed.

It certainly has nothing to do with racism or George Floyd.

No one was arrested and that is the disgrace of the officials in charge. If they do arrest them, they are quickly released. The mayor and his crew are allowing these domestic terrorists to destroy and terrorize Portland.

Why do the people of Portland allow this and keep voting for these incompetent leaders?

Democrats and their militia will destroy the United States. It is what they intend to do and they are positioned to do it.

Around 200 #antifa & far-left militant protesters have descended on the Portland Justice Center tonight. They tore off the wood protecting the building windows and have started fires. pic.twitter.com/u64ndlt7Cy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 2, 2020

The elk statue in downtown Portland is now fully engulfed in flames. #antifa pic.twitter.com/EdqOnJCdSP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 2, 2020

The fire damage to Portland’s historic downtown elk statue by antifa militants is so severe that it will have to be removed. Nobody was arrested during the arson attack that lasted for hours last night. @PortlandPolice are asking public for help. https://t.co/EvQM5slMkG pic.twitter.com/otIgz7mhqf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 2, 2020

The elk statue has been removed due to severe damage following a night of burning by antifa militants. https://t.co/yeftqrtIqZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 2, 2020