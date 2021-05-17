NH audit might have uncovered significant machine ballot discrepancies



















A ballot audit and forensic review is taking place in Windham New Hampshire. The current audit started after an initial hand count. The recount requested by a Democrat who narrowly lost. The auditors discovered that votes from a ballot counting machine specifically undercounted votes for Republicans and mysteriously transferred those same votes to the Democrats. The Democrat candidate actually lost by a much wider margin.

The machines were acquired by Dominion Voting Systems from Global Election Systems.

The live stream cameras that had been broadcasting the audit room around the clock went offline for close to 90 minutes, potentially obscuring any problematic intervention.

The team decided Thursday morning to reinspect the ballot machines on camera in an attempt to maintain observers’ faith in their process. They needed to determine whether the machines had been tampered with overnight when the cameras mysteriously went down.

This is where it gets very interesting:

According to the election night tally, Democratic candidate Kristi St. Laurent fell short of winning her seat by just 24 votes. But, after a hand recount conducted by the secretary of state on Nov. 12, St. Laurent’s deficit widened significantly from 24 votes (.005%) to 420 votes (9.6%). The results of the race were unchanged, but the recount showed that each Republican on the slate had been shorted about 300 votes, and votes for St. Laurent had been overcounted by 99 votes.

The results aren’t changed but look at the difference in the numbers. Can you imagine if the machines are caught miscounting in an election that went unchanged and a recount requested by a Democrat?

