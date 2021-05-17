Stitchbug Studio sells knitted penises for trans babies – not satire

By
M. Dowling
-
0

This is the latest insanity from the leftists/liberals. A company, making money off the latest trans craze, makes knitted genitals for children as young as toddlers to carry around to comfort them.

Stitchbug Studio, owned by a woman named Bethany Amborn, has knitted penises for trans babies:

Bitty Bug® soft packer is a custom prosthetic packer in youth sizes, made from soft durable yarn and polyester filling. It is easy to wear pinned to underclothes or tucked in a packing pouch, and can be felt by the wearer without being visible externally (shown in a pair of undies to demonstrate). Silicone prosthetics do not come in sizes appropriate for smaller bodies, and can create unsightly and age-inappropriate shape. The Bitty Bug® is lightweight, comfortable, low maintenance, and can be tossed in the washing machine.

Leave the toddlers alone! Parents shouldn’t be deciding that their babies are trans.

Stitchbug Studio responded: I’m the maker. I make soft packers for trans and non-binary people who find a prosthetic reduces dysphoria. Some parents of trans kids requested a smaller size for their kids who were experiencing crippling dysphoria. No, I don’t deal with kids, that would be inappropriate.

If people want to say they are of another gender, that’s what they should do, but parents shouldn’t be taking the choice from children. Very few people are trans and this mass indoctrination of babies is obscene.

There’s more from the irresponsible Stitchbug:

And here is her dishonest disclaimer:


