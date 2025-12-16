Nick Reiner Couldn’t Make It to Court Today

Nick Reiner was supposed to appear in court today to be charged in the murders of his mother and father, Rob and Michele Reiner. He has not been medically cleared to appear in court, which is very unusual. He is on suicide watch.

He faces two counts of First Degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murder and a special allegation of using a dangerous weapon (a knife). He could face the death penalty or life without parole.

LA DA Nathan Hochman: Nick Reiner Will Be Charged With Two Counts of First Degree Murder, Facing Life In Prison, No Decision Yet On Death Penalty pic.twitter.com/dXyfz5kVjw — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index 🇺🇸 (@alexdatig) December 16, 2025

The Emerging Details

The $4 million bail has been revoked. The Reiner family is worth $200 million. The charges he faces would demand no bail.

Reiner stabbed both his parents multiple times, and some reports claim their throats were slashed, allegedly while they were in bed. There had been a loud, screaming argument the night before at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas Party. He might have murdered them shortly after the party blow up.

One report said Michele Reiner was still alive in the ambulance and told them her son did it. That is not confirmed.

Rob and Michele Reiner were “scared” by their son’s erratic behavior at a “ritzy” party in the hours before he allegedly murdered his parents in their $13.5 million mansion.

Nick Reiner was said to be “acting crazy” and “running around” Conan O’Brien’s Christmas bash, “asking people if they’re famous,” on Saturday night.

What a shame they didn’t call an ambulance, but they were probably accustomed to his mental outbursts.

Some reports say he left a trail of blood to the hotel room. Nick’s hotel room was full of blood after the murders. Nick Reiner reportedly checked into a Santa Monica hotel at 4 am Sunday. Hours later, staff found his room covered in blood — including a shower “full of blood.”

Meanwhile, all the media could talk about was Trump’s comments about Rob Reiner. Michelle Obama was on a talk show, laughing and saying she was supposed to see the Reiners the night before. She’s political and performing, but this is okay.