FBI Agents Warned Biden DOJ Over and Over: No Probable Cause for the Mar-a-Lago Raid

Sen. Chuck Grassley released documents showing FBI agents did not believe it had probable cause to raid Mar-a-Lago. The Biden DoJ decided to do it anyway. It was a miscarriage of justice, as if we didn’t know.

Worst of all, they issued a shoot-to-kill order for the raid. Who were they going to kill? The Trumps? Other Secret Service agents? When people reacted to it, the DoJ said it was a normal procedure.

In 2022, FBI agents repeatedly warned there was no predicate for the raid. It should not go forward.

“WFO [FBI’s Washington Field Office] has conducted approximately [Redacted] interviews related to this matter. Very little has been developed related to who might be culpable for mishandling the documents,” a June 1, 2022, FBI memo declared. “From the interviews, WFO has gathered information suggesting that there may be additional boxes (presumably of the same type as were sent back to NARA [National Archives] in January) at Mar-a-Lago.”

“WFO has been drafting a Search Warrant affidavit related to these potential boxes, but has some concerns that the information is single-source, has not been corroborated, and may be dated. DOJ CES [Counterintelligence and Export Control Section] opines, however, that the SWs [search warrants] meet the probable cause standard,” that memo read.

They got away with it, thanks to a lot of help from the corrupt media. It was obvious from the day of the raid that there was no cause. It was purely political.