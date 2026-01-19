Nick Sortor, Shuttered Hotel! Anarchists Loose The FBI Must Surge

Local police have stood down in the Nick Sortor case. They told him it is unlikely his camera will be found. However, the car and the owners were easily identified. Yet, nothing is being done. Yesterday, domestic terrorists forced a hotel to close because ICE agents were staying there, and employees were being threatened. Anarchists freely attack ICE agents as the governor and mayor call them Nazis.

The anarchists are making it impossible for ICE and Border Patrol to do their jobs. Ramming their vehicles and blocking roadways is not a First Amendment privilege. The radicals are even ramming and vandalizing vehicles belonging to civilians who have nothing to do with ICE.

The left is putting people in grave danger and getting people killed. Legally and morally, the left is to blame. They are responsible for Renee Good’s death. People like Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey convinced people like Renee that they are fighting the Gestapo. Her partner said she couldn’t believe law enforcement was using real bullets.

These victims of the left are operating under delusions. It’s like a game of sorts. Walz and Frey know ICE agents are not Nazis, but they don’t care who they endanger.

Bring in the FBI

We need the FBI in Minneapolis. Walz and Frey need to be arrested. They refuse to function as officials in a democracy.

Federal law enforcement should surge into the city and start enforcing the law. There must be no tolerance for this.

Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey, who famously let Minneapolis burn during the George Floyd riots, have successfully created a home-ground advantage for the protester-terrorists. They facilitate domestic terrorism and have the media and judges on their side. Their PR campaign is successful.

However, these events do not come under First Amendment freedoms. The bad press won’t go away and will keep getting worse. Therefore, the Trump administration might as well arrest these radicals before more people are killed. Clean it up.

This must happen. Lock them all up.

The Nick Sortor Assault

Independent journalist Nick Sortor has the right to follow the news anywhere he wants. He is also entitled to police protection. The police won’t protect him. Are there no laws broken here?

🚨 BREAKING: New angle of a Somali thug ROBBING me of my $1,000 camera in Minneapolis today You can hear her voice, screaming “GET THE F*CK OUT,” before she swipes my camera. SHARE THIS FAR AND WIDE! The FBI MUST track this thief down. 🎥 @HumanEvents pic.twitter.com/19vkh0Zpjl — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 19, 2026

All the police would do is order Nick Sortor to leave, not the radicals stalking ICE.

🚨 @MinneapolisPD: “LEAVE THE AREA” MPD told @nicksortor and I to LEAVE THE AREA after WE were attacked, followed, threatened, robbed, and Nick was nearly killed. They indicated that there was a low probability the camera would be recovered despite providing a full plate. pic.twitter.com/JfO5gVP07c — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 19, 2026

The Hotel Closes

ICE agents had their bookings canceled at a downtown Intercontinental Hotel. The hotel is temporarily closed. An agent who talked to the front desk manager there says he was told it was done to protect staff because they have been getting threats from unknown individuals for lodging DHS agents.

This is what Governor Walz and Mayor Frey think is acceptable.