Hungary’s Viktor Orban spoke on the issue of German dominance

“Today, Europe is run by a German war troika:

“The President of the Commission is a German woman. The German Chancellor, obviously. And the leader of the largest faction in the European Parliament, the EPP, is also a German man.

“These three people are the ones shaping Europe’s war policy today. The European experience is that European peacekeepers always become warkeepers.”

The EU appears to be the major obstacle to peace in Ukraine. They aren’t helping Ukraine, yet they are growing their tyrannical power.

While President Trump is destroying censorship in this country, the global censorship complex continues to grow. Michael Shellenberger has warned that within a few years, the most intolerant people in the world will have control of the Internet.

The UK communists, Ursula von der Leyen of the EU, and German and French authoritarian leaders have not gone away. They are tightening their control over so-called misinformation and demanding the US follow suit.

The Europeans are working on currency they control and have considered social credits.

Michael Shellenberger noted that it’s working. In 2018, 40% of Democrats wanted government control of misinformation. Last year, it was 70% of Democrats. That is shocking and troubling.

Shellenberger recently mentioned a book that he found terrifying, Political Ponerology. It claims that political institutions are being taken over by narcissists and psychopaths, who are also engaging in medical extremism, undermining education and climate science, and minimizing crime. He said pretty soon, the worst people in the world will be running it.

He emphasized the need to keep X functioning.