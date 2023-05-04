Nigel Farage: The Interview with Donald Trump

By
M Dowling
-
0
14

The full Nigel Farage interview with Donald Trump is at the end. We thought you’d enjoy these short clips.

It is hard to argue with this statement, “I believe the world is in the most dangerous place it’s ever been in.”

As Donald Trump says in this clip, Biden doesn’t run the country. [Obama and Soros do it through their staff in the White House. They are both Marxists.]

He noted that our Democrat cities are crime-infested ratholes.

This is a good explanation of why China owns the world. They are responsible for the pandemic.

Donald Trump didn’t like Meghan Markle’s treatment of the Queen. Markle was very disrespectful.

Trump said of the Coronation, and Charles and Camilla: “I think there’s going to be a great day, and I think that they will do a great job.

“And he loves the country [the UK], and really, I got to know him quite well.

His prediction about a North Korean war under Obama.

He will end the Ukraine war.

Watch Nigel Farage interview Donald Trump.

Discussion of Donald Trump:


