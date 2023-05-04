Nigel Farage: The Interview with Donald Trump

The full Nigel Farage interview with Donald Trump is at the end. We thought you’d enjoy these short clips.

It is hard to argue with this statement, “I believe the world is in the most dangerous place it’s ever been in.”

'I believe the world is in the most dangerous place it's ever been in.' Donald Trump explains why he will run for President again, insisting Joe Biden 'doesn't have a clue'.

As Donald Trump says in this clip, Biden doesn’t run the country. [Obama and Soros do it through their staff in the White House. They are both Marxists.]

'He's not running the country, he's in Delaware sleeping.' Donald Trump slams Joe Biden and his lack of leadership in the White House as President of the United States.

He noted that our Democrat cities are crime-infested ratholes.

'Our cities, Democrat run, are crime infested rat holes.' Donald Trump explains why he is making a return to politics.

This is a good explanation of why China owns the world. They are responsible for the pandemic.

'What they did to the world is unacceptable.' Donald Trump explains why he thinks China owes the rest of the world reparations as high as $60trillion for its part in the spread of Covid.

Donald Trump didn’t like Meghan Markle’s treatment of the Queen. Markle was very disrespectful.

Trump said of the Coronation, and Charles and Camilla: “I think there’s going to be a great day, and I think that they will do a great job.

“And he loves the country [the UK], and really, I got to know him quite well.

‘There’s just no reason to do that.’ Donald Trump tells @Nigel_Farage the Queen was treated ‘so disrespectfully’ by Meghan Markle. Watch the interview in full from 7pm, only on GB News. READ MORE: https://t.co/PjTYKsEa8n pic.twitter.com/pXFuEnfqsY — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 3, 2023

His prediction about a North Korean war under Obama.

'If Obama were president for a little bit longer he would have had a nuclear war with North Korea.' Donald Trump explains how his relations with world leaders prevented warfare from happening.

He will end the Ukraine war.

'I will end that war in one day, it will take 24 hours.' Donald Trump says he would end the war in Ukraine in one day if he was president.

Watch Nigel Farage interview Donald Trump.

Discussion of Donald Trump:

'What Ron DeSantis is finding out is that narcissism and inexperience are a dangerous combination when you're running for President.'@JasonMillerinDC explains why he's confident that Donald Trump is 'very well positioned' to win the 2024 presidential election.

