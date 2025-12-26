Nigerian Government & US Team Up to Bomb ISIS Monsters

By
M Dowling
-
1
17

President Trump sent US forces to bomb ISIS in Nigeria. He teamed with Nigeria’s government. The Nigerian President has said he’d welcome the help as terrorists slaughter Nigerian Christians.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The bombings took place in Northwest Nigeria. The targets are groups responsible for kidnappings, mass killings, and terrorizing civilians. President Tinubu supported the strikes.

This is what the monsters are doing:

I’m sorry to horrify people on this special day, but you have to know what these monsters are doing. They killed an innocent baby and his mother, and there are tens of thousands more that they have killed. The administration engaged in a similar operation in Somalia in February.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joe
Joe
18 minutes ago

God is not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance.
However, these people chose the road to Hell and our military just helped speed their journey along. Very appropriate considering what they have been doing to Christians.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz