Nigerian Government & US Team Up to Bomb ISIS Monsters

President Trump sent US forces to bomb ISIS in Nigeria. He teamed with Nigeria’s government. The Nigerian President has said he’d welcome the help as terrorists slaughter Nigerian Christians.

The bombings took place in Northwest Nigeria. The targets are groups responsible for kidnappings, mass killings, and terrorizing civilians. President Tinubu supported the strikes.

This is what the monsters are doing:

I’m sorry to horrify people on this special day, but you have to know what these monsters are doing. They killed an innocent baby and his mother, and there are tens of thousands more that they have killed. The administration engaged in a similar operation in Somalia in February.