Something Is Seriously Wrong with Minneapolis Mayor Frey

Mayor of Minneapolis Jacob Frey wants you to know that if ICE tries to arrest criminals who come here from other countries, ICE or a citizen might get killed. Frey is saying that if ICE does the job, they are responsible, not the criminals.

The mayor and Governor Walz are the ones riling up the citizens and using them as their militia.

Mayor Frey claims that ICE creates chaos when, in fact, it is the mayor and the governor who are causing the chaos by protecting criminal aliens and telling the residents to rise up against ICE.

What is wrong with this man?