Nikki Haley Faces New Hampshire Sanctions

By
M Dowling
-
0
502

New Hampshire Republicans want to sanction Gov. Chris Sununu and Nikki Haley for attending or supporting the World Economic Forum according to a resolution passed in 2023.

Nikki Haley was on the attendance list for WEF this year.

In 2011, the same year that she took office as South Carolina’s governor, Nikki Haley was selected as one of Schwab’s “Young Global Leaders,” joining such distinguished alumni in that group as Justin Trudeau, Angela Merkel, and Vladimir Putin.

Young global leaders are taught to infiltrate governments.

Here’s Nikki:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments