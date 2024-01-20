Nikki Haley Faces New Hampshire Sanctions

New Hampshire Republicans want to sanction Gov. Chris Sununu and Nikki Haley for attending or supporting the World Economic Forum according to a resolution passed in 2023.

New Hampshire Republicans are calling for sanctions against Gov. Chris Sununu, and candidate Nikki Haley, for violating a resolution they unanimously passed in 2023 which prohibited any GOP official from attending or supporting the World Economic Forum! pic.twitter.com/eGHEBOVJKo — Heather Mullins (@TalkMullins) January 20, 2024

Nikki Haley was on the attendance list for WEF this year.

In 2011, the same year that she took office as South Carolina’s governor, Nikki Haley was selected as one of Schwab’s “Young Global Leaders,” joining such distinguished alumni in that group as Justin Trudeau, Angela Merkel, and Vladimir Putin.

Young global leaders are taught to infiltrate governments.

Here’s Nikki:

Thank you @BillGates for donating billions of dollars to construct factories that will manufacture the seven most promising vaccines. This will keep us from losing any time as potential vaccines move through the clinical trial process. @standamericanow https://t.co/CAOqq9IUy0 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 6, 2020

