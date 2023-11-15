Nikki Haley Shares Her First Action As President

By
M Dowling
-
1
26

As soon as Nikki Haley becomes President, she will insist on social media showing everyone their algorithms so we can all see what they’re pushing. She said, “Every person on social media should be verified by their name. It’s a national security threat.”  She thinks it will get rid of the Russian, Iranian, and Chinese bots.

In other words, she’ll dox everyone.

She thinks that will make people civil to each other. Sounds a bit oppressive and anti-First Amendment. Doesn’t free speech require anonymity?

Haley’s been attending too many World Economic Forum conferences.

Why isn’t the first thing she would do as president is close the border?

It didn’t go over well on X.

.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

I am sick and tired of stupid promises from politicians that begin, when I am president I will… It makes the candidate sound like a would be dictator. YUK!

Better, “we need… and if elected with a good strong Republican congress we will….

-1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz