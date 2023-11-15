Nikki Haley Shares Her First Action As President

As soon as Nikki Haley becomes President, she will insist on social media showing everyone their algorithms so we can all see what they’re pushing. She said, “Every person on social media should be verified by their name. It’s a national security threat.” She thinks it will get rid of the Russian, Iranian, and Chinese bots.

In other words, she’ll dox everyone.

She thinks that will make people civil to each other. Sounds a bit oppressive and anti-First Amendment. Doesn’t free speech require anonymity?

Haley’s been attending too many World Economic Forum conferences.

Why isn’t the first thing she would do as president is close the border?

NEW – Nikki Haley: “Every person on social media should be verified by their name” because of “national security.” pic.twitter.com/bPTkYGKNin — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 14, 2023

It didn’t go over well on X.

Right. After everything that we have experienced as a country in the last few years, I am highly suspicious of any politician who wants to use a crisis to infringe on our constitutional rights — whether the excuse is “pandemic!” Or “foreign adversary!” — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) November 14, 2023

Oh hell no. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) November 14, 2023

And then people will have to keep their conservative opinions private or risk being fired. Fantastic idea Nikki Haley. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 14, 2023

