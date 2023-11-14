Congressmen Wanted to Get Into Fisticuffs Today

M Dowling
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) convinced Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) not to go out and fight with the president of the Teamsters as things got heated during a committee hearing.

Markwayne Mullin

Mullin sprang up out of his chair at the Health Committee hearing earlier on Tuesday and invited Sean O’Brien, the general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, to turn their social media spat into fisticuffs.

Sean O’Brien

“You want to do it now? Stand your butt up then,” Mullin said, challenging the labor leader.
O’Brien told the Oklahoma senator: “You stand your butt up.”

Even funnier is socialist 80-something Bernie Sanders breaking it up, telling Mullin that he is a U.S. senator.

THEN THERE WAS KEVIN MCCARTHY

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) accused former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) of giving him a kidney shot by elbowing him in the back while he was talking to reporters.

Bernie Sanders

On the House side, Burchett, who joined seven Republican colleagues in voting to oust McCarthy from the Speakership last month, accused the former Speaker of getting physical with him.

Matt Gaetz, Kevin McCarthy, McCarthy’s former friend Tim Burchett

“I was standing there, and McCarthy elbowed me in the back,” Burchett told reporters after the encounter.

“I said, ‘Hey, what the heck would you do that for?’ And he acted like, ‘Oh, I didn’t do anything, you know, and he’s just, he needs to go home, back to Southern California,” Burchett said.

Mitch McConnell told reporters that controlling their behavior is not his job.

“It’s very difficult to control the behavior of everybody who’s in the building. I don’t view that as my responsibility. That’s something the Capitol Police will have to deal with,” McConnell told reporters.


Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
Show that serious issues are not be dealt with correctly and tempers are flaring.

