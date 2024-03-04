Nikki Haley Shoots to Victory in the Swamp!

Toxic Nikki Haley won a resounding victory in the swamp. Way to go, baby.

Haley won the swamp with nearly 63% of the vote, according to an Associated Press call of the race shortly after polls closed Sunday.

Never Nikki now has 19 delegates.

The swamp was her best shot at a victory.

While Trump won the district in an uncontested 2020 primary, he finished a distant third behind Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich during the 2016 primary. The district also leans heavily towards Democrats, with President Biden garnering 92% of the Washington D.C. vote in the 2020 Election. Not surprising!

Trump won Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, Idaho, the Virgin Islands, South Carolina, and Michigan.

“Republican voters have delivered resounding wins for President Trump in every single primary contest and this race is over,” a spokesperson for the campaign told Fox digital. “Our focus is now on Joe Biden and the general election.”

