NJ Boss Sweeney Might Cheat Truck Driver Out of His Win

















The NJ Senate President Steve Sweeney claims ballots have suddenly appeared in his race with a Republican truck driver who allegedly spent $153 on his campaign (he actually spent $5,000).

The far-left establishment hack refuses to concede defeat in this humiliating loss to the ordinary trucker who has a common-sense platform, and the benefit of no political experience.

Edward Durr, a 58-year-old truck driver for furniture store Raymour & Flanigan, won the race 52% to Sweeney’s 48%.

Sweeney is the longest-serving legislative leader in New Jersey’s history and has been in the Senate since 2002.

Sweeney said on Thursday that he’s not conceding until all the votes are in, and lo and behold the votes are magically appearing. According to the AP, 100% of the precincts in Sweeney’s district have reported in, but Sweeney denies it.

“The results from Tuesday’s election continue to come in, for instance, there were 12,000 ballots recently found in one county,” the veteran hack told Politico.

“While I am currently trailing in the race, we want to make sure every vote is counted. Our voters deserve that, and we will wait for the final results.”

Oh, right, we’re sure he’s really worried about his voters having their say.

The last time Sweeney had to defend his seat in 2017, nearly $20 million was spent in what is known as one of the most expensive legislative races in the US. He spent millions this time around, but what he didn’t do is go door-to-door.

Democrats have struggled statewide in the blue stronghold, with incumbent Democratic Governor Murphy just barely crawling to victory – and we’re not even sure he is the victor.

Mr. Durr spent $66.64 at Dunkin Donuts to buy food and drinks for his ‘staff’ and $86.67 for flyers and business cards. News reports claim he spent $153 but he says he spent $5,000 on his campaign, which is still a teeny amount. He also did a lot of door-knocking.

