GuardianUK sees Trump heading for prison, Biden will investigate him

Arwa Mahdawi, writing for the far-far-left Guardian ‘news’ outlet, believes President Trump will end up in prison after he leaves office. She also writes that it’s the reason Trump accuses Obama and Biden of committing crimes.

BIDEN WILL PROSECUTE HIM

She’s hopeful he can be investigated in November. The writer is counting on Biden prosecuting him.

“Last week, Biden pledged that, if elected president, he wouldn’t use his executive powers to pardon Trump of potential crimes. This wasn’t the first time the presumptive Democratic nominee has said he wouldn’t go easy on Trump. In October, Biden told an Iowa radio station that it had been a mistake for Gerald Ford to pardon his predecessor, Richard Nixon, after Watergate in 1974. Pardoning Trump, Biden said, “wouldn’t unite [the US]” and would send the message that some people are above the law,” she writes.

Since the sitting president is constitutionally immune from criminal prosecution, she claims, Trump is safe for now. Looking to the happy future, she says we can get him after he leaves office.

HE WILL BE IN PRISON FOR HIS MANY CRIMES

Mahdawi writes, “When he leaves office, however, it is another matter: there are a host of charges he might face. These include obstruction of justice charges in relation to the Russia investigation; illegally withholding military aid to Ukraine in order to pressure them to investigate his political rivals; and soliciting campaign donations from foreign nationals – all of which Trump denies. According to the investigative site the Intercept, the laws Trump has potentially broken in his interaction with Ukraine and China as president could land him 10 years in prison.”

“And it is not just Trump’s conduct as president that has opened him to potential legal trouble. There is also the matter of his financial and tax dealings, which are the subject of numerous lawsuits.”

There is no evidence President Trump is guilty of any wrongdoing, but she’s concerned the statute of limitations will run out on some of the crimes she thinks he is guilty of committing.

Rest assured, Democrat leaders are on it. House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler wrote in a filing with the Supreme Court this week that he must have secret grand jury testimony from the Mueller Report for his next potential impeachment trial.