NJ School Administrators Fear the “Scary Trumpish” People

A school official called police to say “Trumpish” people are coming to the Livingston school board meetings. It’s “scary” for the school personnel.

“They look a little scary,” she said.

If you look Trumpish in Clown World, you might have to face the police. That’s what we’ve come to.

This is what they think about these citizens who attended a meeting about diversity, equity, and inclusion. They didn’t recognize them so they called the police.

The school officials compared the OMG – James O’Keefe media group – to Antifa.

The police colluded with school officials to scan license plates of all attendees who looked ‘different’. The police said, “I don’t answer to journalists.”

Shortly after James O’Keefe exposed shocking viral bodycam footage—of an officer questioning citizens’ and their right to attend school board meetings as well as other chilling behavior — the New Jersey police captain announced a “Review for Deficiencies” of the officer’s conduct.

BREAKING: Police bodycam footage shows NJ School Board officials calling police on citizens they don’t recognize who look “TRUMPISH!” Police colluded with school officials to scan license plates of all attendees who looked ‘different’. POLICE: ‘I don’t answer to journalists.’ pic.twitter.com/9cVIlINwwA — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 31, 2023

I get very passionate with the police captain In this part: pic.twitter.com/FA7zFx53b3 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 1, 2023

Livingston police officer suggests I get a life. Investigative reporting is my life. This nation needs more of us. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/zvjoGRsuib — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 1, 2023

They overreacted thanks to the media and our administration terrorizing people. They portray normal citizens as domestic terrorists.

JUST IN: Shortly after James O’Keefe exposed shocking viral bodycam footage—of cop questioning citizens’ right to attend school board meetings and other chilling behavior—New Jersey police captain announces “Review for Deficiencies” of the officer’s conduct. pic.twitter.com/9AI3clsLlB — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 31, 2023

