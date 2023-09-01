NJ School Administrators Fear the “Scary Trumpish” People

A school official called police to say “Trumpish” people are coming to the Livingston school board meetings. It’s “scary” for the school personnel.

“They look a little scary,” she said.

If you look Trumpish in Clown World, you might have to face the police. That’s what we’ve come to.

This is what they think about these citizens who attended a meeting about diversity, equity, and inclusion. They didn’t recognize them so they called the police.

The school officials compared the OMG – James O’Keefe media group – to Antifa.

The police colluded with school officials to scan license plates of all attendees who looked ‘different’. The police said, “I don’t answer to journalists.”

Shortly after James O’Keefe exposed shocking viral bodycam footage—of an officer questioning citizens’ and their right to attend school board meetings as well as other chilling behavior — the New Jersey police captain announced a “Review for Deficiencies” of the officer’s conduct.

James O’Keefe wants you to buy his hat to help his cause. If people wear them to school board meetings, prepare for the police to come.

They overreacted thanks to the media and our administration terrorizing people. They portray normal citizens as domestic terrorists.


