NM Gov Declares Gun Violence an Emergency & Takes Away Gun Rights

Progressive Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced a new public health order that, she said, will prohibit people from carrying firearms, either open or concealed, in Albuquerque and throughout Bernalillo County for the next 30 days, regardless of whether they have a permit.

The order states “no person, other than a law enforcement officer or licensed security officer, shall possess a firearm … either openly or concealed, within cities or counties averaging 1,000 or more violent crimes per 100,000 residents per year since 2021.”

Grisham, issued the executive order Thursday evening declaring gun violence a public health emergency. During a news conference Friday, she said she expects legal challenges to the new public health order and expressed uncertainty about whether the order would prevail in court.

People better sue. This is the camel’s nose under the tent.

A child was murdered, and this is the stand she is taking – deprive all law-abiding citizens of a Second Amendment right. Watch the clip:

That’s not all. She plans to go further with this.

Grisham’s order also calls upon the state Department of Health to compile and issue “a comprehensive report on gunshot victims presenting at hospitals in New Mexico.”

This is an issue Democrats have long considered using to take guns away from Americans.

