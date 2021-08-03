NM Gov will strip school board of their positions if they disobey COV mandates

















Democratic New Mexico Governor and all-around tyrant Michelle Lujan Grisham is threatening to remove the board of a small, rural school for going against state health mandates. They have courageously refused to require masks in schools in the upcoming school year.

They care about the children and science doesn’t support the mask mandate.

The board of Floyd Municipal Schools voted July 26 against requiring masking, The Daily Wire reports. Like Florida, they are leaving the choice up to the individual student and parents.

The school board also decided to leave social distancing rules up to the discretion of the teachers.

They ended temperature checks for students and staff.

The state Public Education Department (PED) sent Floyd school board an authoritarian letter on July 27, the day after the board approved its health policies, threatening to strip each board member of his position.

“As you are aware, the actions above are inconsistent with the requirements put forward by the Public Education Department, in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and/or guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, to protect the health and safety of staff and students, and to ensure continued access to in-person learning that is not disrupted by the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the memo said, according to a copy obtained by The Daily Wire.

“By noon on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the board must take official action at a public meeting to rescind the actions listed above and/or to adopt a course of action that conforms to the published health and safety requirements,” it continued.

“A failure by the board to provide written confirmation of a vote rescinding the offending course of action and/or adopting a course of action that conforms to the published health and safety requirements by noon on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, or any further violations of COVID-Safe Practices, could result in adverse licensure actions against licensed individuals, suspension of school board governance, and other applicable enforcement actions,” the memo concluded. “Any punitive actions by the board against the Superintendent, other administrators, or school or district staff for following COVID-Safe Practices may result in immediate suspension of school board governance. Furthermore, the District will be subject to ongoing monitoring and site visits to ensure compliance with health protocols.”

The Floyd school board is scheduled to have another meeting on Monday evening. They plan to discuss the threats from the New Mexico PED.

They could go either way.

At the same time, New Mexico Freedoms Alliance will be holding statewide protests against mask-wearing requirements in schools.

On Saturday, New Mexicans gathered across the state to protest school mask mandates. Organizers estimated around 500 people statewide showing up to buck Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s mandates, the Pinon Post reports.

19 cities and localities joined in the Saturday protest, including Alamogordo, Albuquerque, Artesia, Belen, Carlsbad, Clovis, Deming, Edgewood, Farmington, Las Cruces, Los Lunas, Moriarty, Portales, Rio Rancho, Roswell, Ruidoso, Santa Fe, Silver City and Tucumcari.

According to the New Mexico Freedoms Alliance (NMFA), “Although over half the states in the USA have no school mask mandate, NM school children are still being forced to wear masks. The Governor’s recent change to allow vaccinated students to be unmasked is not enough. ALL students must be allowed to unmask, regardless of their vaccination status.

