No more bacon and eggs for Cali thanks to their pig laws



















At the beginning of next year, California will begin enforcing an animal welfare proposition approved overwhelmingly by voters in 2018 (62%). It requires more space for breeding pigs, egg-laying chickens, and veal calves. Producers say they don’t have enough time to comply.

National veal and egg producers are optimistic they can meet the new standards, but only 4% of hog operations now comply with the new rules.

Unless the courts intervene or the state temporarily allows non-compliant meat to be sold in the state, California will lose almost all of its pork supply, much of which comes from Iowa. Pork producers will face higher costs to regain a key market, the AP reports.

A federal appeals court (Ninth US District) has rejected a challenge by the pork industry to California’s voter-approved law that set minimum standards for cages used to hold breeding pigs, egg-laying hens, and veal calves.

This is why uninformed people shouldn’t vote. This sounds good but it’s ridiculous.

THEY NEED MORE TIME

California restaurants and business groups asked Gavin Newsom to delay implementing the 2018 voter-approved law on alleged animal cruelty. It doesn’t seem like pork producers can comply.

Say goodbye to bacon and shredded pork. The LA Times reports that it will devastate a lot of restaurants, especially diners, already suffering from the endless lockdown.

California’s restaurants and groceries use about 255 million pounds of pork a month, but its farms produce only 45 million pounds, according to Rabobank, a global food and agriculture financial services company.

The National Pork Producers Council has asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for federal aid to help pay for retrofitting hog facilities around the nation to fill the gap. Hog farmers said they haven’t complied because of the cost and because California hasn’t yet issued formal regulations on how the new standards will be administered and enforced.

Barry Goodwin, an economist at North Carolina State University, estimated the extra costs at 15% more per animal for a farm with 1,000 breeding pigs.

Why don’t they use some of their ‘excess’ COV funds instead of using them for payoffs and socialist waste?

It’s time to make the voters pay for their approval of such ridiculous laws. Don’t sell to California.

