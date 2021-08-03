Biden Administration is “out of gas,” “do not comply!”

















The Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, a part of the Bill of Rights, was ratified on December 15, 1791. It expresses the principle of federalism, also known as states’ rights, by stating that the federal government has only those powers delegated to it by the Constitution, and that all other powers not forbidden to the states by the Constitution are reserved to each state.

Clear as mud and easily agitated Jen Psaki says the White House has been very clear about lockdowns.

“We’ve been clear, we’re not going back to the shutdowns of March of 2020,” Psaki stated. “We are not going back to the economy shutting down,” saying “we’ve made too much progress, too many people are vaccinated, there’s been too much progress on the economic front.” “

“But again,” Psaki added, President Biden “has said from the beginning that we are going to be guided by the science, guided by our public health experts, and we’re not going to take options off the table of what they may recommend.”

Clearly, she is saying there will be no lockdowns but lockdowns are on the table. She’s as clear as CDC Director Rochelle Walensky who clearly said they were looking at forced vaccinations and then said clearly she never said that.

Biden Admin Is Out of Gas, Do Not Comply

According to Vanity Fair, The Biden administration is attempting to craft a response “that underscores the severity of the Delta variant while simultaneously reiterating that vaccinated individuals are overwhelmingly not at risk,” Politico reports. Striking that balance is particularly crucial at this point in the national vaccination effort, when the government is still trying to persuade millions of Americans to get the shot and has started to get tougher on vaccine resisters.

It’s hard because it makes NO SENSE.

The White House does not have a plan and does not know what to do.

Biden has no solutions and does almost nothing all day. His schedule today is the busiest it ever gets:

10:15 am || Receives the President’s Daily brief

1:00 pm || Meets with Latino community leaders to discuss his economic agenda, immigration reform, and voting rights; State Dining Room

3:45 pm || Delivers remarks on his Administration’s progress toward fighting the COVID-19 pandemic

His immigration agenda is open borders and amnesty but New Americans have to vote for Democrats. And, at 3:45 we will get his teleprompter words of wisdom prepared by the Obama-Soros advisors. The speech won’t move the needle although we can expect more darkness and hysteria.

Libertarian Kevin McCullogh wrote at Townhall.”…the White House is out of gas. They have no plan to solve any of the major crises we’re facing, much less those their own policies have caused to worsen. So what can they do? Deny science, claim authority, and fear-porn you into another locked down, masked up, the existence of misery. This time, we know more—a lot more, and we should not comply!

Watch this clip about the hypocrites:



