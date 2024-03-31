No. Mr. President, Today Is Easter.
“NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility.”
President Biden has declared today, of all days, as Transgender Day.
To me, March 31, 2024, will always be the Day our Lord was Resurrected, Easter.
He’s not abiding in anything at all, constitutional law, nor of the natural laws of nature. It’s not possible for anyone to be anymore wrong about everything than he is. Sad Sick Fool.
The pretend Catholic, the pretend Christian has simply revealed himself as a tool of the anti-Christ and an agent of Satan, standing for things the Bible reveals as ultimates of evil.
Will he want to throw Christians into arenas with gladiators or crucify us next.? Especially Christians who follow the Bible and are therefore “pro-life”?
An obvious exaggeration for today; what about for the future?
“One nation under GOD.” Joe. Today we celebrate “He is risen.”