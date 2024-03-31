No. Mr. President, Today Is Easter.

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility.”

President Biden has declared today, of all days, as Transgender Day.

To me, March 31, 2024, will always be the Day our Lord was Resurrected, Easter.

