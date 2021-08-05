No one likes Cuomo any more but there are some big problems here

















Literally, almost everyone wants Andrew Cuomo out of the governorship, but it’s not for the right reasons. He is responsible for the deaths of thousands of elderly people and he covered it up. He allegedly knowingly issued a policy that put the elderly with COV in grave danger. Even when it became obvious that forcing COV-infected elderly into nursing homes was killing them, he kept the policy.

He allegedly covered up the deaths with machinations.

The other major problem is where is the due process?

What kind of state is New York that ignores that and goes after sexual harassment instead? It’s a state that doesn’t want to implicate the other Democrat governors who imitated him at his suggestion. It would include only Democrats like Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Gina Raimondo, formerly of Rhode Island, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, and others.

They are protecting these people and distracting us with the women, not that we approve of that behavior at all.

The Democrat Assembly announced today that they are ready to move ahead with impeachment by the end of August — they said they have the votes. They didn’t necessarily say they have the evidence. This is very political. No one likes Andy.

The NYPost.com reports a top communications manager at Facebook, Dani Lever, helped Gov. Andrew Cuomo fight sexual misconduct allegations. She helped leak confidential files about accuser Lindsey Boylan and participated in regular discussions about Cuomo’s communications strategy. This is according to the New York attorney general’s dramatic investigation.

Lever had worked in Cuomo’s press operation since 2014 but left in August 2020 to join Facebook as a communications manager.

We wanted to include this clip from Greg Kelly’s show because he talks about two of our concerns. Why not the deaths of the elderly and what happened to due process? He hasn’t presented his side yet.

Some of the complaints from these women were ridiculous. One was giggling, others said nothing, some encouraged it, perhaps unwittingly.

Convicting him on gender is just not right, even if the perp is creepy Cuomo.

WATCH:

