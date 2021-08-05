Evil Disney propagandizes toddlers with WOKEism

















Evil Disney continues to corrupt our culture. They own the rights to Jim Henson’s The Muppets so they have to ruin them.

They created Muppet Babies and made beloved character Gonzo into a trans woman because anyone can be any gender in their crazy minds.

Pop culture outlet Vulture reported on Gonzo’s new transgender iteration recently. They praised the fact that the show for “3 to 8″ year-olds is making such a pro-LGBTQ statement.

It’s not a pro-LGBTQ statement. It’s trying to make toddlers into transgenders. This is propaganda with babies to corrupt them and make them delusional.

This isn’t love or acceptance, it’s evil propaganda.

It’s insane! Turn off Disney. Buy the old shows and movies when Disney was wholesome.

Self acceptance was part of the Muppet Babies message in the original series too 💙pic.twitter.com/HyjO0kNTzZ — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) July 29, 2021

