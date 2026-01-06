No, President Trump Didn’t Call to Cancel the Election

The media is now pretending that President Trump is going to cancel or wants the upcoming election canceled. The headline of The Mirror read, Trump says election should be canceled and warns there will be ‘constitutional movement.‘

The first line: U.S. President Donald Trump made a concerning remark suggesting the upcoming election should be canceled on Tuesday.

It’s ridiculous. They got people worked up and frightened. If you can’t figure out that he’s just making a point, you’re too stupid to be a journalist. I can remember when journalists had standards.

This is what President Trump said:

Trump: “They have the worst policy. How we have to even run against these people — I won’t say cancel the election, they should cancel the election, because the fake news with say, ‘He wants the elections canceled. He’s a dictator.’ They always call me a dictator. Nobody is… pic.twitter.com/z2bhP3c5uM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2026

The comment was made during a speech to House Republicans attending a private retreat at the Trump-Kennedy Center, where President Trump reviewed his successes his first year back in office.

He said his party would have massive success during the upcoming 2026 midterms.

That might not be the case if you believe the polling. However, someone has to encourage Republicans, and it won’t be the pollsters or the media.