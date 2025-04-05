No, Sen. Warren, No One Cut SSA

Fake Native American Elizabeth Warren lied non-stop in the clip below. She is angry over a non-existent problem, and she knows it.

Warren claims there were cuts to Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security. There were none, nada, zippo. Over and over, people have explained that Elon Musk is not cutting services.

She can’t make a point without screaming like a banshee.

The Treasury Department, in a February 3, 2025, letter to Congress, explicitly stated that DOGE’s review of the Fiscal Service payment systems “has not caused payments for obligations such as Social Security and Medicare to be delayed or rerouted.”

They never present evidence because they have none. It’s just another dishonest Democrat talking point.


