No, Sen. Warren, No One Cut SSA

Fake Native American Elizabeth Warren lied non-stop in the clip below. She is angry over a non-existent problem, and she knows it.

Warren claims there were cuts to Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security. There were none, nada, zippo. Over and over, people have explained that Elon Musk is not cutting services.

She can’t make a point without screaming like a banshee.

The Treasury Department, in a February 3, 2025, letter to Congress, explicitly stated that DOGE’s review of the Fiscal Service payment systems “has not caused payments for obligations such as Social Security and Medicare to be delayed or rerouted.”

ELON MUSK: “Unfortunately, Democrats are lying. They have no basis in fact whatsoever. I’m not aware of a single senior that has said their social security benefits got cut. Not even one. The reason that they’re lying is because they’re trying to send massive amounts of money… pic.twitter.com/KNwlbEO54W — Autism Capital (@AutismCapital) April 1, 2025

They never present evidence because they have none. It’s just another dishonest Democrat talking point.

“That’s not at all what they said. If people believe social security and medicare are going to be touched, that’s an outright lie.”@ScottWalker gives a masterclass on how to correct CNN’s lies about Elon Musk’s cuts. pic.twitter.com/EH7fFP6ssd — Media Research Center (@theMRC) April 2, 2025

