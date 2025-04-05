Democrat Spokesperson’s Desperate for Ineligible Voters to Vote

Radical Elie Mystal, a prominent spokesperson for Democrat causes, is often a guest on Cable so-called news. He wants what many Democrat leaders want: to eliminate all voter registration laws. He is desperate to have ineligible voters cast ballots to eliminate the Democrat competition. They want all the power all the time.

“I want to eliminate every single voter registration law,” Mystal says in the clip below. “all of them, all of them in every state are bad, right? That’s different from voter eligibility. If you’re eligible to vote, you should just be able to rock up to the polls and vote. So we could just get rid of all of them. We could just get rid of all of them. And the people will say, like, oh, well, we can’t do that because of voter fraud, right?

“Well, first of all, and I know this is going to be hard for some listeners who spend a lot of time listening to Republican lies, but voter fraud does not exist. I love that you wrote that down in the book. It’s found voter fraud just doesn’t exist. It’s not a real thing. We shouldn’t make laws based on protecting us from things that don’t exist, right?”

However, DOGE just found proof that people here illegally, including terrorists and criminals, are receiving benefits, and they vote.

“Republicans keep saying we need voter ID,” Mystal continues illogically. “The voter ID is the thing that secures our election, that protects us from voter fraud, and I call their bluff. I’m like, All right, you want voter ID, fine. Let’s make a deal. Remember how this country used to actually make deals in order to move forward? Let’s make a deal. I’ll give you your voter ID. It’s got to be national. It’s got to be free because it’s not free. It violates the 24th amendment, prohibition on poll taxes. But you give me a free national I’ll give you a free National Voter ID, and you give me automatic registration of every eligible voter that is also portable between either in the States or between the states. Portable means that if I move, I don’t have to re-register.

“My registration follows me. I don’t have to follow my registration. You make you give me that deal. I will give you your ID card. Who says no? And I promise you, the people who say no are the Republicans, the ones who claim that voter ID is necessary to secure our election because their goal is not to secure elections because, again, voter fraud doesn’t exist. Their goal is to restrict people from voting.”

Despite the blazing illogic and misinformation, Mystal is not stupid. Even if he’s Affirmative Action, he finished Harvard, has a law degree, and can write. He’s deliberately lying to people, and his followers are the black people who have not been properly educated in Democrat districts for decades.

