No Sign of Uprisings in Iran

According to the Free Press, David Patrikarakos, a war correspondent who lived in Tehran some 20 years ago, got updates from those living under the regime and under the American-Israeli bombing campaign:

“No one I am speaking to has reported any signs of mass uprising—it’s just too dangerous.

“The regime is as focused on making sure we don’t try to rise up as it is on fighting the Americans and Israelis,” Shireen says.

“Gangs of Basij enforcers, often heavily armed, roam the streets, threatening civilians and forcing them indoors. Anyone who looks like they might be thinking of protesting is threatened or beaten or worse.

“There are checkpoints across every city. Known protesters are scrutinized even as they move through the streets to get basic necessities.

“Despite the regime’s grip on the streets, it’s known that there are serious fractures within its leadership….

“Despite the Islamic Republic’s best efforts, the battle for Iran—by both external powers and Iranians inside the country—is far from over.

“It may take time, but I am convinced this regime will fall. As I read messages from those who have resisted it for years and watch events unfold online, another Persian expression comes to mind: Zolm pāyedar nist. “Oppression does not endure”.

The recent slaughter of tens of thousands and roving bands of basij who killed celebrants made the people fearful, and the people are not armed. It has become clear that the IRGC runs thecountry. The new ayatollah is close to the IRGC.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that Tuesday would be the “most intense day” of strikes against Iran so far, and that “ultimately,” President Trump “gets to determine the end stage of those objectives” in the Islamic Republic, reports CBS News.

“Today will be, yet again, our most intense day of strikes inside Iran — the most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes,” Hegseth said at a briefing at the Pentagon.

Dan Caine, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, at the same briefing, said the U.S. military has struck more than 5,000 targets since the start of the war and that ongoing U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran had resulted in a 90% reduction in the Islamic Republic’s missile launches against Israel and Persian Gulf allies.

Caine identified three military objectives: continue destroying missiles and drone capability; striking the Iranian navy and targeting Iran’s military and industrial base.