The Targets the USA Hit

M Dowling
The following is a compilation of targets hit according to the CBS News team. CBS News is still corrupt, but the information comes from legitimate sources. Of the civilian facilities hit (USA Today): three hotels were damaged with one person injured; several airports sustained minor damage, with one death; three ports experienced some disruption; and some tourist and residential areas sustained some disruption, with some people injured, but no reported deaths. The only proof of a school being hit was from Iranian media.

Peter B. Prange,
4 minutes ago

Thank you for sharing this revealing information. It shows Trump is a man of honour and compassion for the victims of terrorism.

