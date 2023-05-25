Nobody Is Safe

See the video below: No one is safe until everyone is safe. It’s a great summary. Every single person must be vaccinated, or YOU WILL DIE. Gov. Hochul even quoted God saying, “Get vaccinated…You know what God wants – get vaccinated.” If you aren’t vaccinated, you are the enemy, the moron, idiots, and “don’t do your own research.”

If Elon Musk didn’t take over Twitter, we would not have been allowed to see this. The Atlantic has declared Twitter a far-right platform. The Left will do anything to silence us.

This is soooo comprehensive. See it through to the end.

