Franklin Graham: “Every Demon from Hell” Has Been “Turned Loose”

The Rev. Franklin Graham gave a chilling warning during the keynote Monday night at the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Orlando, Florida. He warned church members of “the coming storm” headed for churches and ministries.

There’s a storm coming, and we’ve all got to be prepared.”

Franklin Graham serves as president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and head of Samaritan’s Purse.

Rev. Graham also said that “every demon from hell” has been “turned loose” in our culture today.

“The world has deteriorated so quickly. We cannot be deceived, and we can’t be fooled. We need to get ready and be prepared.”

The Cancel Culture

Graham said believers in the United States are “living in a cancel culture that wants to destroy Christian organizations,” adding that “we cannot back up, we can’t retreat, don’t apologize for the Gospel — just declare it, just preach it.”

“They want us to shut our mouths; they don’t want to hear from us. If you’re not going to preach the Gospel, you don’t have anything to worry about,” he said.

“We’re living in a cancel culture, and [big corporations] want to destroy Christian organizations,” he continued.

Graham urged Christian organizations to prepare to defend themselves against the growing cancel culture in business, insurance, banking, and technology and challenged them to continue sharing the hope of Jesus Christ in the face of increasingly difficult circumstances.

“If you’re going to try to proclaim the gospel, they’re going to try to shut you up.”

Noting that if one “doesn’t talk about sin” or “preach the gospel,” then that person doesn’t have anything to worry about in society, he added, “But if you’re going to try to proclaim the gospel, they’re going to try to shut you up.”

Confusion and Lies from Hell

The Rev. Franklin Graham has told Liberty University graduates that the nation is being dominated by a “culture of confusion and lies,” which come “from Hell.”

During his remarks, he told graduates that he prayed that “this class will stand for truth,” noting that “our world is changing.”

“It has changed so much, just in the time since you set foot on this campus a few years ago,” said Graham. “Think how much it has changed. The increase in violence, the moral decline.”

“I can’t help but think that the heart of God is grieved as He looks at our world today. Our country. Oh, I love our country, but it’s in a downward spiral morally, spiritually, economically, politically.”

Graham went on to say that he believed the nation was “in a freefall” because the country had “turned our back on God and His truth,” urging the graduates to be a “beacon of light,” “standing on the Word of God” while living in “a culture of confusion and lies.”

Rev. Graham declared that “the Bible doesn’t contain truth, it is the truth,” adding that “every Word of God is true” and that “truth is not what you say it is, truth is what God says it is.”

Graham quoted John 14:6, “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me,’” explaining to those gathered that “Jesus is not a way to God, He is the way to God.”

The Culture Lies from Hell

“Many churches today have compromised on the authority and truth of God’s holy word. Many of our politicians and leaders have bought into the lies of culture and the woke ideology,” Graham warned.

“The world wants you to believe that we are more than just male and female, that we can be transgender, whatever we choose to identify as. That’s a lie. It’s just a lie from Hell.”

“The world wants you to believe that abortion is OK; that it’s a woman’s choice. It’s a lie…It’s a choice, but it’s murder. It’s a sin.”

“Where does all this come from? It comes from Hell. It comes from Satan. He’s the author, and he’s the father of lies. You see, the world wants you to sit down and shut up. No, don’t you do that? I want you to stand up, to shout out, to lift up your voice, to lift up the truth.

